Raveena Tandon impressed by Katrina Kaif's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'

Raveen Tandon is praising Katrina Kaif's performance in Tip Tip Barsa Pani, says choroegrapher Farah Khan.

Speaking with India Today in a recent interview, Farah revealed that Raveena was amongst the first people to call and praise Katrina's sensual performance in the Sooryavanshi track.

"Raveena was the first one to call me and say that the song is looking fab and Katrina is looking so good," began Farah.

"Even Manish (Malhotra) was of the thought that we go away from the visuals of the original song and he’s made Katrina look like a million bucks. I also don’t think anyone could have done justice to Tip Tip, other than Katrina," asserted the choreographer.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's version of the song is inspired from 1994 film Mohra, featuring Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar.