Paris Hilton’s wedding preps underway at lavish family estate

Socialite Paris Hilton is all set to marry fiancé Carter Reum on November 11 and preparations for their lavish nuptials are underway at her grandfather’s lavish Bel-Air estate.
Aerial photos released by the Daily Mail on Monday show an enormous wooden dance floor being installed at Hilton’s late grandfather Barron Hilton’s estate.
Apart from the expansive dance floor, which is being constructed next to a swimming pool, the pictures also show special flower arrangements in the shape of the couple’s initials being set up on the sprawling grounds.
Hilton and Reum, both 40, got engaged earlier this year in February after being romantically linked since late 2019.
According to reports, Reum proposed with a jaw-dropping emerald-cut diamond ring priced at a whopping $2 million.
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra take blessings in Himanchal Pradesh temple
'If your partner is supporting you, whether you're an actor or a doctor, it matters the most,' says Sajal Aly
'Katrina Kaif was talking in English and he was like, ‘No, it’s a Hindi interview,' shared Shah Rukh Khan
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz spent the weekend in Dubai
The two starred as the Stark brothers on HBO's mega-hit 'Game of Thrones' before starring in 'Eternals'
'Zara coming soon to a Theater near you!' says Sajal Aly