Paris Hilton’s wedding preps underway at lavish family estate

Socialite Paris Hilton is all set to marry fiancé Carter Reum on November 11 and preparations for their lavish nuptials are underway at her grandfather’s lavish Bel-Air estate.

Aerial photos released by the Daily Mail on Monday show an enormous wooden dance floor being installed at Hilton’s late grandfather Barron Hilton’s estate.

Apart from the expansive dance floor, which is being constructed next to a swimming pool, the pictures also show special flower arrangements in the shape of the couple’s initials being set up on the sprawling grounds.

Hilton and Reum, both 40, got engaged earlier this year in February after being romantically linked since late 2019.

According to reports, Reum proposed with a jaw-dropping emerald-cut diamond ring priced at a whopping $2 million.