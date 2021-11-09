Here’s what ‘Red Notice’ cast has to say about ‘Squid Game’popularity, Korean wave

Red Notice’s cast, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot held a virtual global press conference during which the a-list cast reflected on Squid Game’s mega popularity and Korean wave.

The Rock talked about hype of the series, he said, "I always love when something hits the zeitgeist and hits pop culture and really disrupts it. And with Squid (Game), I think it was really what, like what a phenomenon it is to sit and watch and witness.”

The Wonder Woman actor also talked about the series' popularity, “Halloween, everyone would dress like the characters from there (Squid Game). It's crazy. A phenomenon."

Whether its pop music or web-series, South Korean ventures are making waves all around the globe.

The Deadpool star also seemed impressed with the Hallyu craze as he expressed, “Korean culture is one of the richest and deepest in the world.”

“The contributions Korea has made to pop culture lexicon and so much of the entertainment that we enjoy, from music to film to television as well,” he added.

While recalling his 2018 Deadpool 2 promotional appearance at Masked Singer, Reynolds opened up, “When I visited Korea years ago, I got to do The Masked Singer before it became a big thing here in the United States. And it was so much fun and terrifying and interesting.

"So I'm a huge fan of Korea. It's always a stop I want to make on a global press tour,” he went on explaining.

The 6 Underground actor also appeared to be missing his visit to Korea as he said, “Unfortunately, this year, our global press tours have changed to this digital format, but Korea has a real place in my heart and always will."