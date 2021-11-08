'Distance making Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck grow closer'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be finding it difficult keeping their distance from each other .

After spending the weekend together in Los Angeles, the Argo star bid farewell to Jennifer, who was bound for Vancouver, with some PDA before they parted was.

A source told People that the couple has been finding it difficult to stay apart from each other.

"Jennifer and Ben spent the weekend together in L.A. They still have intense work schedules, but are finding time for each other whenever they can," the source says.

"Several times, Jennifer flew to Austin for only a few hours before she had to return to filming in Vancouver. It's difficult for them to be apart."

"They are making it work though. They are incredibly happy when they are together. It's like the distance has made them appreciate their relationship even more," adds the insider.

"Jennifer keeps gushing about how amazing Ben is. He makes her very happy."