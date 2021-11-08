Kangana Ranaut’s debut production ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ first look out

Kangana Ranaut has embarked on the new journey of a producer as she released the first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer, Tiku Weds Sheru on November 8.

The Queen actor has garnered a massive response for her acting but now Ranaut is onto the next league as she has unveiled the posters of her film on Instagram.

The 34-year-old actor captioned the post in Hindi which translates into English as, “Whenever I meet people, I meet them with my heart, else I don't even meet them in their dreams.”

The Panga actor, while introducing the hero of her film, added, “Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru”.





In another post, she unveiled the second poster of the movie, introducing Kaur as Tiku.

She chose to caption the photo as, “Let's go to the moon or let's hang out till the evening.” (translated in English)

Her third and the latest glimpse into her upcoming project featured both of the lead actors, posing together.



She opened up about receiving the ‘Padma Shri’ honor on the same day she embarks on the journey of a producer.

“Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me …,” she wrote.

Reflecting on her first production venture, Ranaut said, “Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Shere. Here’s a piece of my heart.”





The film is slated to release on digital subscription-based streaming giant, Amazon Prime.