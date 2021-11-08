‘Stranger Things 4’ set to release in summer 2022, Netflix drops new teaser, episode titles

The wait is finally over! On the Stranger Things day, Netflix unveiled the release date of highly-anticipated fourth season of the popular sci-fi – thriller show, along with its new teaser trailer and episodes titles.

Over the weekend, the streaming giant revealed the names of all nine episodes from upcoming season four of Stranger Things, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix from Summer 2022, three years after the release of season 3.

A new teaser titled, 004/004 has also been released on Saturday, revealing the return of several characters, secrets of the new storyline, and the chaos that will threaten the Byers family and Eleven’s new life in California in the new season.





"In the spring of 1986, the adventure continues," the clip from Netflix says while unveiling the episode names of the season. The nine-episode series will comprise:

The Hellfire Club

Vecna’s Curse

The Monster and the Superhero

Dear Billy

The Nina Project

The Dive

The Massacre at Hawkins Lab

Papa

The Piggyback







