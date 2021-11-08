Robert Downey Jr pens loving 'eternal vow' to wife Susan Downey on her birthday

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. celebrated his wife Susan Downey's birthday in the sweetest manner. The Iron Man star penned down a thoughtful and gushing tribute to his wife on her special day.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Sherlock Holmes actor posted a heart-warming love note for Susan, in which he appreciated his ‘heaven sent’ partner.

The actor also added a hilarious ‘eternal vow’ in the post, which he shared alongside an adorable photo of the couple. In the shared picture, RDJ can be seen adjusting the invisible ‘halo’ on his wife's head.

The post’s caption reads as, "Adjusting the halo on my heaven sent partner Mrs D.. you are my everything, and November 6th, Always a day of gratitude, for your blessed birth. P.S. I will never watch ahead on a co-viewed streaming show...That is my eternal vow…"

The Avengers actor and his producer wife have been together for over fifteen years. The couple tied the knot in August 2005 and are parents to son Exton, 9, and daughter Avri, 7.

On the work front, the Due Date actor has recently been roped in for a role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film titled, Oppenheimer.