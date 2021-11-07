 
Sunday November 07, 2021
Feroze Khan says he will miss his Turkish friend

By Web Desk
November 07, 2021
Feroze Khan thanks Ertugrul actor for hosting dinner

Feroze Khan on  Sunday shared a picture with Turkish actor Celal Al who rose to fame for his  role in  hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared multiple photos with his Turkish friend and wrote   "Thank you @celalall for hosting such an amazing dinner !! I miss you guys and look forward to more amazing time together."


Celal played the role of Abdul Rehman Alp , a close aide to Ertugrul, in the historical TV series.

He also reprised his role in  "Kurulus:Osman", a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul".