Feroze Khan thanks Ertugrul actor for hosting dinner

Feroze Khan on Sunday shared a picture with Turkish actor Celal Al who rose to fame for his role in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared multiple photos with his Turkish friend and wrote "Thank you @celalall for hosting such an amazing dinner !! I miss you guys and look forward to more amazing time together."
Celal played the role of Abdul Rehman Alp , a close aide to Ertugrul, in the historical TV series.
He also reprised his role in "Kurulus:Osman", a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul".
