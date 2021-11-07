Bella Hadid is distancing herself from Zayn Malik after his split with Gigi

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid’s former partner Zayn Malik have gone from close friends to foes real quick.

An insider in close contact with the Hadid family, the 25-year-old model as well as their brother Anwar Hadid are both distancing themselves from the former One Direction member.

“Bella has had a huge rift with him, as does [her brother] Anwar [Hadid]. They hate what he has done to their sister,” said the insider to Us Weekly.

The exes called it quits following an altercation with Gigi’s mom Yolanda at the Pennsylvania home recently.

Zayn had earlier issued a statement and vowed to protect the privacy of Khai following split with Gigi.

In a tweet, Zayn said, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in.

"A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

He continued, “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument that I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Zayn shares 13-month-old daughter Khai with Gigi.