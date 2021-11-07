10-year-old hospitalized, fans drugged, trampled at Travis Scott's Astroworld: report

Amid reports of injuries and mass hospitalizations, it has been reported that the youngest fan, aged 10, present at the concert has been wheeled into a nearby hospital from Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival.

The chaos started unfolding after 9:15 pm when a crowd of almost 50,000 people began to rush towards the stage, trampling people along the way.

There are also reports of some fans, as well as security guards being drugged at the scene and left unconscious.

Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department also held a press conference to highlight the presence of illegal drugs at the concert venue.

According to People magazine, he claimed, "One of the narratives was that some individual was injecting people with drugs."

It was also revealed that one security officer was injected through the neck and was found unconscious by the time EMT’s reached the area.

CNN, concertgoer Billy Nasser dubbed the scene “chaos and fear” since "people were just dying left and right."

It all “heated up” barely 15 minutes before Travis started performing and "just progressively got worse" from that point on.

"People were getting trampled. They were losing their balance and then tripping over people on the floor," Nasser admitted.

"I wanted the music to stop and I wanted everyone around me to realize what's going on. But people didn't have very much self-awareness. Kids were just going crazy and partying for the festival and they weren't actually paying attention to the bodies dropping behind them."

While attempting to help one attendee, Nasser admits he watched his eyes "roll into the back of his head” and once his pulse was checked, he "knew he was dead."

"I just had to leave him there," Nasser explained before concluding. "There was nothing I could do. I had to keep going."