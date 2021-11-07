Will Smith addresses heartbreak over son Jaden’s desire to be emancipated

Will Smith sheds some light on the real reason his son Jaden wanted to be legally emancipated, following his lapse in creative judgement.
The actor shed some light on it all while speaking to People magazine and there he was quoted saying, “After Earth was an abysmal box office and critical failure. And what was worse was that Jaden took the hit.”
“Fans and the press were absolutely vicious; they said and printed things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat.”
“Jaden had faithfully done everything that I’d instructed him to do, and I had coached him into the worst public mauling he’d ever experienced.”
Smith also went on to add, “We never discussed it, but I know he felt betrayed. He felt misled, and he lost his trust in my leadership.”
Before concluding Smith added, “At 15 years old, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart shattered. He ultimately decided against it, but it sucks to feel like you’ve hurt your kids.”
