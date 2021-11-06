COP26: Princess Eugenie travelled commercially

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie met with activists, researchers and environmental organizations at COP26 held in Glasgow.



Eugenie planned her trip herself and travelled to Scotland commercially.

“Our future generations shouldn't have to inherit a broken planet because we didn't take the opportunity to fix it when we could!” said Eugenie, who has long had an interest in environmental issues.

Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, gave birth to her first child, a baby son, with husband Jack Brooksbank, in February.



Eugenie is the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Eugenie married Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018.