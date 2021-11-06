COP26: Princess Eugenie travelled commercially

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie met with activists, researchers and environmental organizations at COP26 held in Glasgow.
Eugenie planned her trip herself and travelled to Scotland commercially.
“Our future generations shouldn't have to inherit a broken planet because we didn't take the opportunity to fix it when we could!” said Eugenie, who has long had an interest in environmental issues.
Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, gave birth to her first child, a baby son, with husband Jack Brooksbank, in February.
Eugenie is the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.
Eugenie married Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018.
Katrina Kaif shares Alia Bhatt's post on her Instagram
Kim Kardashian said, “Happy Birthday Mommy!!!! @krisjenner, you are ultimate goals!"
Kanye simply does not want Kim to spend time with the SNL comedian
Adele was seen sporting the band after grabbing dinner with beau Rich Paul in London.
The British singer said that as soon as he got a cold, he started to get tested 'every single day'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas marked their first Diwali together in LA house