Taylor Swift teases short film for rerecorded version of ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift on Friday teased a new music video for her song All Too Well on her social media, also confirming her role as writer and director of the project.
The Cardigan singer took to Instagram to share a 30-second-long video, captioning it, “November 12. Remember it.”
According to the 30-second-long teaser shared by the Cardigan singer on her Instagram, the music video is essentially a short film starring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Maze Runner’s Dylan O’Brien alongside Swift herself.
The teaser video notably does not include any footage of the stars and is only a brief clip of autumn-y trees lining a quiet road save for a car driving down it.
All Too Well originally featured on Swift’s 2012 mega-hit album Red and did not have a music video to accompany it. Swift has now rerecorded an extended version of the single as part of her rerecorded album Red (Taylor’s Version).
Swift’s first rerecorded album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was released earlier this year in April.
Watch the teaser below:
