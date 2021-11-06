Priyanka Chopra pens thank you note for hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra showered love over her hubby Nick Jonas as the couple marked their maiden Diwali together in their new LA house.
The Quantico actor posted a series of pictures and a video on her Instagram account, flaunting the pair’s traditional outfits and beautiful festive decorations.
In caption of the post, the Desi Girl thanked everyone who put an effort in making the occasion more special for her.
“Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special,” she wrote.
“Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels,” Chopra continued.
“To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home."
The Bajirao Mastani star also praised the Sucker singer, "And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali.”
