Stampede in Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ concert kills eight people

Travis Scott’s Astroworld music event in Texas turned into a nightmare on Friday night when a stampede during the concert killed at least eight people and severely injured many others.

According to the reports, the concertgoers ‘began to compress’ towards the stage during the rapper’s performance around 9 p.m.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña in a press conference on Saturday told reporters, “People started to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic.”

Peña also briefed that around 17 patients, including 11 with a cardiac arrest, were shifted to local hospital while more than 300 received treatment at a field hospital set up close to NRG Park, Houston.

Moreover, children ‘as young as 10’ sustained injuries in the mass casualty that took place on the opening night of the third annual festival.