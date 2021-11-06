‘Black Panther’ sequel filming stopped after Letitia Wright injury

Los Angeles: Production of Marvel´s "Black Panther" sequel is being halted to allow star Letitia Wright to recover from an on-set injury sustained in August, entertainment publications reported on Friday.
Wright played Shuri in 2018´s acclaimed "Black Panther", set in the scientifically advanced but reclusive fictional African nation Wakanda.
The movie, which has a predominantly Black cast, became a cultural milestone, grossing $1.3 billion and being nominated for a best picture Oscar.
Wright was injured while filming a stunt sequence in Boston in late August.
The song releases on Saturday
Kelly Clarkson's new holiday special will feature guests like Ariana Grande, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr. and more
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started rumours when they were seen holding hands at an amusement park
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson first sparked romance rumours after they were seen holding hands
Keep photos of our kids out of media, George Clooney pleads
Rajinikanth's new film releases in India