'Infinite Icon': Paris Hilton speaks about her documentary

Ahead of her documentary release, Paris Hilton has said she wants to show audiences she can be a musician and activist too.

Hilton, who is known for being a socialite, reality TV star, model, and occasional actor, spoke to Reuters about "Infinite Icon: A Virtual Memoir," which arrives on January 30.

Its follows Hilton as she records her 2024 electro-pop album "Infinite Icon" and prepares for a one-time performance at the Hollywood Palladium.

During her latest interview, she said she wants to show a more serious side to herself than the bubbly blonde persona she was known for when she first became famous in the late 1990s.

"In the beginning, I developed this persona and character, I think, as an armor or shield," she said.

"I had just been through so much trauma in my life and then getting the first reality show with 'The Simple Life' and then playing that character on and on - you know, I didn't realize I'd have to do it for five seasons straight - and then the whole world just got to know me in that way," she added.

While the media personality said that she believes that her playful persona will always be a part of her, she now wants to show a more mature side.

Paris Hilton is the great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton.