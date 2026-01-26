Kanye West reveals Bianca Censori's crucial advice changed his life

Ye says Bianca Censori convinced him to get help

Since 2020, Kanye West has been on a path that sparked widespread outcry, making him, some would say, a 'pariah' in the industry.



However, for quite a while, signs of recovery were evident in his behaviour. For example, he avoids controversial social media posts to focus on producing music.

His recent apology to the Jewish community, whom he attacked viciously with his views, is the latest addition to making amends to those he says he wronged.

West credited this stunning change in his behaviour to his wife Bianca Censori, who he explains convinced him to seek help after he suffered from mental health problems.

In the full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal, the Grammy winner states that "I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

Ye, it appears, attributed his anti-Semitic tirades to an injury he suffered in his brain during a near-fatal car crash he had in 2002.

"It wasn't properly diagnosed until 2023," he continues. "The medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis."

Issuing an apology over his actions, Ye says, "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change."



It is worth noting that this is not the first time West has apologized for his antisemitism outbursts. However, in the past, he had reverted to delivering hateful statements.