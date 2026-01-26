Quinton Aaron gofundme: over $3,000 raised after Sandra Bullock's co-star's hospitalization

Quinton Aaron, the US actor best known for his role in 'The Blind Side', was admitted to a hospital with a severe blood infection.

As soon as reports of his medical condition surfaced online, people shared supportive messages and information about his family's fundraising efforts.

A Go Fund Me appeal was launched after the actor was hospitalized, requesting people to donate money needed for his treatment.

A total of $3,508 was raised out of $10,000 required with the help of 89 donations by January 26,2026.

Below is the full text of Quinton Aaron's gofundme appeal:

"Many of you know Quinton Aaron as the gentle giant who brought Michael Oher to life in The Blind Side alongside Sandra Bullock. But those who truly know Quinton know something even more powerful than his performances on screen — his heart

Quinton is one of the kindest, most genuine people you could ever meet. He shows up for others. He encourages, uplifts, and gives freely of himself, often without asking for anything in return. Today, he needs us to show up for him.

It said, "Quinton is currently hospitalized and on life support due to a severe blood infection. This has been sudden, frightening, and overwhelming for his loved ones. As he fights for his life, his family is facing an immense emotional and financial burden — medical expenses, living costs, and the uncertainty of how long this road to recovery may be.

"When someone is this critically ill, life doesn’t pause. Bills don’t stop. Expenses continue to pile up. And no family should have to choose between focusing on their loved one’s survival and worrying about how they will make it through financially.

That’s why we are asking for help.

Every donation — no matter the size — will go directly toward supporting Quinton’s medical needs and helping his family stay afloat during this incredibly difficult time. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser is just as powerful.

Quinton has spent his life inspiring others, reminding us that compassion and humanity still matter in this world. Now, as he fights one of the hardest battles of his life, let’s surround him with that same love."