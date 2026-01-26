Amanda Seyfried's secret rule for surviving work away from kids revealed

Amanda Seyfried recently opened up about the “one rule” she abides while working away from her two children.

The 40-year-old American actress shares two children, an eight-year-old daughter, Nina, and a five-year-old son, Thomas Jr., with her husband, Thomas Sadoski.

In an interview with Vogue for her new profile, Seyfried reflected on balancing her career with motherhood, admitting that she feels lucky to have achieved notable success in her career.

Seyfried revealed that she finds herself blessed because her job spares her with ample time to spend with her family on farm.

The Testament of Ann Lee star said, "It's the privilege I have at this point in my career. I can say, 'Listen, I'll make this work, but...I have to sleep with my kids Friday night, Saturday, Sunday — I have to go to bed with them.' That's my only rule."

"And it does fuel me. I mean, it probably helps them, but it definitely helps me," she noted.

Seyfried, who rarely discusses her family in public, told PEOPLE magazine in December 2024 that being surrounded by countless responsibilities does not give her me time.

When the reporter asked when she gets time alone, to which the Mean Girls actress replied, "When [the kids] are at school actually. I always kind of get something out of all the time that I have."

Alluding to her farm animals, she explained, "Like when I'm feeding, I'm listening to a book on tape. So it feels like it's selfish time, but really I'm feeding, so it's still busy, it's work."

"But in the morning, when they wake up, I'll sit and crochet while they eat their breakfast, watch Bluey, whatever they end up doing before school. But when they're at school, yes, I have time,” Seyfried said at that time.