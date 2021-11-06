Virat Kohli opens up about celebrating birthday with Anushka Sharma, Vamika

Virat Kohli opens up on celebrating birthday with Anushka Sharma, Vamika

Virat Kohli reflected on having his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika by his side on his birthday.



The Indian skipper was surely glad to bag an eight-wicket win against Scotland on his birthday.

Talking at the post-match presentation, the man blue reflected on his plans to celebrate the big victory as his birthday present.

Kohli expressed, “I think I am over that phase now. No, I mean, my family is here. Anushka and Vamika are here. That's celebration enough for me.”

He seemed grateful for having the two most important ladies in his life, especially during the bio-bubble life.

The father of one said, “Just having families around in these times in bio-bubble life is very difficult. That's a blessing in itself.”

The captain also reflected on his team’s performance, “The team has been amazing. Everyone wished me.”

Earlier on November 5, the PK took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt note she penned down for her hubby on his special day.



