Ozge Torrer receives award on behalf of 'Kurulus:Osman' team

Turkish actress Ozge Torrer on Friday said she received the 'best TV series of the year' prize for "Kurulus:Osman" on behalf of her team at the Moon Life Awards 2021.

Ozge, best known for role in the hit series, plays Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman Bey.

The actress turned to Instagram and shared stunning photos with the award and wrote in Turkish which reads: “We received our award on behalf of our team. Best TV series of the year @kurulusdizisi @kurulusosman.”

According to media reports, Burak Özçivit, who essays titular role in Kurulus: Osman, has won the ‘Best Actor of the Year’ award for his outstanding performance.



The award ceremony was held recently in Turkey.