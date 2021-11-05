Harry Styles makes his superhero debut in ‘Eternals’ post-credits scene

Harry Styles joined Marvel Cinematic Universe as a superhero for Eternals post-credits scene.

The 27-year-old singer totally rocked his much-anticipated performance when he appeared on the screen as Eros (also known as Starfox).

End-credit scenes have become a regular feature of the franchise while the most recent one is garnering a massive response for introducing the X factor alum in it.

The postscript scene portrayed Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan and Lauren Ridloff getting on their spaceship in search of Eternals living on other planets.

The added sequence then showed that someone else was also present on the ship and that’s when the English song-writer made his scene-stealer entrance, dressed up in a silver and gold suit with red sleeves.

Charismatic Styles has been introduced as the ‘royal prince of Titan’ who is Thanos’s brother but he’s opposite to his brother’s wickedness who, as Marvel’s comics illustrate, ends up joining Avengers.