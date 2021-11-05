Prince Andrew’s accuser sued by fellow Epstein victim: report

Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre has been sued for almost £15 million by fellow Jeffrey Epstein victim.



This lawsuit has been filed against Ms Guiffre by American artist Rina Oh.

Picture: Rina Oh

It states Defendant (Giuffre) knew or should have known that, at all relevant times, Plaintiff was a young victim of Epstein and not a co-conspirator of Epstein or a part of his inner circle of criminals.”

It also goes on to demand, $20 million (£15 million) in damages since, “On the First Cause, that Plaintiff be awarded compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial and which is otherwise incalculable at this time, but is not less than Ten Million ($10,000,000). Dollars."

“On the First Cause of Action, that Plaintiff be awarded punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial, but in no event less than Ten Million ($10,000,000) Dollars.”

This case comes just a week after Giuffre was accused of recruiting girls for Epstein’s pleasure.