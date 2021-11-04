Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali with Mindy Kaling, Meena Harris

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra knows how to pull a glamorous look for her fans on Instagram.
In her latest post for the video-sharing platform, the Bollywood actress can be seen rubbing shoulders with Hollywood comedian and The Office star Mindy Kaling, and US Vice-President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris.
However, her caption for the post was a befitting one.
"Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies," she wrote, tagging Harris and Kaling both in her photos.
She also thanked businesswoman Deepica Mutyala and her two friends, Kaling and Harris for throwing her the pre-Diwali bash.
Priyanka Chopra has made a name for herself in a short span of time in Hollywood, after she transitioned from Bollywood with her debut TV show, Quantico.
