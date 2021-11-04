Why Tom Hanks rejected Jeff Bezos' offer to fly him to space

Tom Hanks has revealed that he passed up Jeff Bezos’ offer to fly him to space.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live the star was asked about rumours regarding the Amazon founder approached him to be part of his space mission before William Shatner to which he confirmed the rumour.

"And, you know, it costs, like 28 million bucks or something like that...and I''m doing good, Jimmy...I'm doing good".

Shatner along with three passengers last month shot up 66.5 miles over the West Texas desert and safely returned back to Earth.

Calling it the "most profound experience" Shatner said of the 10 minute-flight: "I hope I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now. I don't want to lose it."