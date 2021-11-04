Joe Exotic from Tiger King has 'aggressive cancer'

Joe Exotic from Tiger King has shocked his fans after revealing that he has "aggressive cancer" following a prostate biopsy.

The Netflix star is currently serving time in prison after he was convicted for animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire as he plotted to kill Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin in 2019.

The star whose real name is, Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is hoping that the news of his health will allow him to get an early release from prison.

"Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test as well," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole Will have her own party over this!

"What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones!

"Say a prayer everyone & be my voice."