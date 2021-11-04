Rihanna stuns onlookers as she steps out in a bright green floor-length coat

Rihanna caught all eyes on her as she stepped out in New York City on 2nd November, looking like a model straight from a fashion show.
The Diamonds singer adorned a bright green coat over a plain black shirt and boot cut jeans.
The 33-year-old icon reportedly turned into a style statement for her grandpa's birthday as she flaunted layers of necklaces and neon-colored gloves.
The Ocean’s 8 actor also added a pair of classy rectangle black sunglasses to her outfit while her naturally-dried wavy hairs fell perfectly around her shoulders.
This is not the first time the songster killed a dinner night-out fashion game as just a couple of days ago the diva was spotted in an oversized black and white fur coat, matched with black lipstick.
Famous armourers address the shock of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death
'I don't see Kanye as a political person at all,' says John legend
Britney Spears 'is beside herself and broke down in tears of joy' to finally get her life back.
'What is the right amount?' asks Jennifer Garner
Jason Bowles said his client, Hannah Gutierrez, had pulled ammunition from a box that she believed contained only...
Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's second son, has not been criminally charged