Rihanna stuns onlookers as she steps out in a bright green floor-length coat

Rihanna stuns in a bright green floor-length coat Photo Credit:Papculture/Instagram

Rihanna caught all eyes on her as she stepped out in New York City on 2nd November, looking like a model straight from a fashion show.

The Diamonds singer adorned a bright green coat over a plain black shirt and boot cut jeans.

The 33-year-old icon reportedly turned into a style statement for her grandpa's birthday as she flaunted layers of necklaces and neon-colored gloves.

The Ocean’s 8 actor also added a pair of classy rectangle black sunglasses to her outfit while her naturally-dried wavy hairs fell perfectly around her shoulders.

This is not the first time the songster killed a dinner night-out fashion game as just a couple of days ago the diva was spotted in an oversized black and white fur coat, matched with black lipstick.



