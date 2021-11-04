Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears files petition demanding $600,000 in legal fees

Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears has filed a petition requesting her daughter’s estate pay her attorneys’ fees in the strained battle over Britney’s conservatorship.



The 66-year-old author has never had a formal role in the complex legal arrangement that has seen Britney’s personal and financial affairs controlled largely by her father, Jamie Spears.

Lynne is considered an interested party in the affair and now asking that more than $600,000 in legal fees and incurred costs be paid “out of the conservatorship estate or assets on hand”, according to court documents.

The singer reportedly wanted Lynne to join the conservatorship to act almost as a buffer. She, the paperwork stated, “enthusiastically agreed, and indeed asked her mother to join in the case in any capacity that would help to end her nightmare and the crisis she was enduring”.



Lynne’s attorneys described their client in the documents as a “very concerned mother” who presented a “very disturbing story of her daughter’s life and the unreasonable restrictions under which Britney suffered.



Her lawyers also advised Lynne on the “daily restrictions” and “microscopic control” that Jamie exercised over Britney.