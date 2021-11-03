Why Jade Thirwall didn't see Perrie's son but Leigh-Anne's twins

Jade Thirlwall has revealed why she did not meet with fellow Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards after she gave birth to her son Axel.
Perrie welcomed her son in August after Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave birth to twins.
Speaking in an interview on Table Manners podcast she said: “I’ve seen Leigh’s bubbas so far, she’s got twins. It was quite obvious to us [she was having twins], because she is so tiny, like she had this big belly.”
"I went to see them not so long ago, and they’re beautiful. I haven’t seen Perrie’s yet, I’m going to go and see her soon.
"I wanted to give them a bit of space. Because we are literally sisters and obsessed with each other."
