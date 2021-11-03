Dakota Johnson shares closed knit bond with boyfriend Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson opened up on her bond with boyfriend Chris Martin in a recent interaction.



The couple had spent quite a lot of time together amid the pandemic due to which they got closer to each other with every passing day.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, the Lost Daughter star said, "I didn’t see my dad for a long time because he lives in Montecito and is in his 70s, and we wanted to be safe. I saw my mom a bit. It’s been weird. If I’ve been working, I can’t really be around my parents because they’re older. But my friends and my partner [Martin], we’ve been together a lot, and it’s great.”

Just like any other couple, Dakota and Coldplay’s Chris Martin binge- watch their favourite shows together.

She concluded, "It's confusingly messed up because it's joyful at moments and then it's horrifying. And that's a really interesting combo.”

Lately, Martin made Dakota feel special by calling her ‘ my universe’ at his concert in London as an expression of great love and understanding.