T20 World Cup: Tymal Mills ruled out of World Cup due to thigh strain

Tymal Mills. (Photo by Gareth Copley-ICC

England have suffered a setback as their left-arm bowler Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup due to a strain in high thigh.

Mills sustained the injury bowling in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match against Sri Lanka on Monday in Sharjah.

Results of the scan on Tuesday night revealed the extent of the injury.

Surrey’s Reece Topley has been added to the England World Cup squad following his role as travelling reserve.