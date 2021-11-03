Kim Kardashian steps out in thigh-high boots amid Pete Davidson dating rumors

Kim Kardashian killed the fashion game in thing-high boots as she stepped out in the city after her dating rumors with Peter Davidson.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted having a dinner night out in New York on Tuesday.
The 41-year-old donned a black spandex suit and paired it with classy blue thigh-high boots.
Leaving her hotel, Kardashian wowed the paparazzi with her long length Balenciaga coat.
The mother of four completed her cozy night-out look with black sunglasses, leather gloves and a fury handbag.
This is not the first time the diva set some major fashion goals as she rocked a gorgeous jumpsuit and a very tiny handbag when she was spotted outside her hotel earlier in the day.
'I hope, wish and pray that you only have good, love-filled days, writes Alia Bhatt
Meghan Markle’s feminist speech reportedly ended up catching the ‘Palace on back foot'
'I think I've become a lot more mature in my choices lately,' confesses Mehwish Hayat
Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar break a leg with energetic performance
Shakira went into the details of the two wild boars attacking her and her son, Milan, in Barcelona.
Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake will be featured in an upcoming documentary.