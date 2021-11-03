Kim Kardashian steps out in thigh-high boots amid Pete Davidson dating rumors

Kim Kardashian killed the fashion game in thing-high boots as she stepped out in the city after her dating rumors with Peter Davidson.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted having a dinner night out in New York on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old donned a black spandex suit and paired it with classy blue thigh-high boots.

Leaving her hotel, Kardashian wowed the paparazzi with her long length Balenciaga coat.

The mother of four completed her cozy night-out look with black sunglasses, leather gloves and a fury handbag.

This is not the first time the diva set some major fashion goals as she rocked a gorgeous jumpsuit and a very tiny handbag when she was spotted outside her hotel earlier in the day.