Sooryavanshi party number track 'Najaa' out now: Watch Here

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are making fans grooe with new track 'Najaa'.
The duo dropped the second song of their much-anticipated film Sooryavanshi and it has reminded fans of the great dancers both Kaif and Akshay are.
The Sooryavanshi team is reprising Pav Dharia's Na Ja with a quirky new twist. In a three-minute song, fans can see Akshay dressed in a black tee and black cargo pants with his black sunglasses. Katrina on the other hand, is slipped into a black crop top over black cargo pants.
Turning to her Twitter on Wednesday, Katrina shared excitement over the release of her 'favourite' song.
"My favourite song- biggest party anthem of the year is here.! #NaJaa Song out now!" wrote Katrina.
Take a look:
