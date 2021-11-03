Michael Jackson's son Bigi emphasises to combat climate change in rare interview

Bigi also expressed his commitment to help solve climate change crisis

Michael Jackson's son Bigi came forth advocating for a long-term solution to combat climate change.

The youngest child of the pop icon in a rare on-camera interview with Good Morning Britain spoke about his father’s legacy and the need of working on climate change with the help of world leaders as COP26 gets underway.

Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, revealed, "There's a lot of really cool stuff here. There's a lot of history in this house and the studio here. That's what he was all about," he said, before referring to his siblings Paris and Prince.

"That's what each of us wants to do — make things that people enjoy but also benefit their lives," he added.



Bigi also expressed his commitment to combating climate change.

He continued, "I do think it's important we all know about it. We have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is”.