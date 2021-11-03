Queen gives mournful COP2 address in Prince Philip’s memory: ‘Always close to his heart’

Queen Elizabeth recently gave a gut-wrenching speech filled with themes of mourning for her “dear late husband” Prince Philip and his dedication towards reversing the climate crisis.
The Queen began her speech by celebrating the progress currently being made and segway-ed herself into her mourning.
Her speech read, "This is a duty I am especially happy to discharge, as the impact of the environment on human progress was a subject close to the heart of my dear late husband, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.”
"I remember well that in 1969, he told an academic gathering: 'If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be, that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time ...”
Before concluding the Queen added, “If we fail to cope with this challenge, all the other problems will pale into insignificance'."
Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle Jr. sends heartfelt plea to Duchess for visitation with Archie, Lilibet
Cardi B got herself a new house in New York City, revealed the 29-year-old star on social media.
Britney Spears’ lawyer calls out Jamie Spears’ motivation for letting go of control in conservatorship
The film arrives in US theaters on Friday after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Krsiten Stewart wants her big day to be 'very homey'
'All I remember is watching Omkara and Kalyug and being really disturbed,' said Sara Ali Khan