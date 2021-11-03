Queen gives mournful COP2 address in Prince Philip’s memory: ‘Always close to his heart’

Queen Elizabeth recently gave a gut-wrenching speech filled with themes of mourning for her “dear late husband” Prince Philip and his dedication towards reversing the climate crisis.

The Queen began her speech by celebrating the progress currently being made and segway-ed herself into her mourning.

Her speech read, "This is a duty I am especially happy to discharge, as the impact of the environment on human progress was a subject close to the heart of my dear late husband, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.”

"I remember well that in 1969, he told an academic gathering: 'If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be, that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time ...”

Before concluding the Queen added, “If we fail to cope with this challenge, all the other problems will pale into insignificance'."



