Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark ‘beginning of the end’ for the Firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decisions regarding Archie and Lilibet’s christening has sparked widespread debate and perhaps even the ‘beginning of the end’ for the British royal family.

This claim has been made by Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers during a chat on the Pod Save the Queen podcast.

There Mr Myers started off by admitting the Sussex’s decisions may spell the “beginning of the end” for the Royal Family.

He was also quoted saying, “It will be very interesting to see, if it is in the States, whether there are pictures that emerge over in the States, whether you get to know who her godparents are.”

“Hark back to the time where it became such an issue that Harry and Meghan decided not to release the names of the godparents.”

