Lady Gaga shares untold story about her 'psychological' difficulty in new interview

Music giant Lady Gaga opened up on her psychological difficulty, saying she went so deep into her character for new drama that she began to lose touch with reality.
Gaga, who posed for the cover of British Vogue's December issue on newsstands Friday, spoke about diving deep into the character.
"I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming," Gaga said. "I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her."
"I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn't taken a walk in about two months and I panicked," she said. "I thought I was on a movie set."
Lady Gaga added: "I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her (Reggiani) for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that."
