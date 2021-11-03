Alec Baldwin defends himself by sharing furious post from fellow Rust crew member

Alec Baldwin, who accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming, shared a social post written by a fellow Rust crew member, alleging that the claims of poor conditions on set were inaccurate.



Costume designer Terese Magpale Davis called out crew for claims they were 'overworked' and conditions were 'unsafe and chaotic'.

She offered evidence aimed at disproving the claims made by the crew, which she says were 'blatantly false accusations'.

Crew members began sharing their knowledge about the alleged conditions on set after Baldwin's firing incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin shared a screenshot of a post written by costume designer Terese Magpale Davis to his Instagram account Tuesday with the caption: 'Read this.'

Davis wrote in her post. 'I am so sick of this narrative. I worked on this movie. The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is...'

Davis' post refuted many of the complaints of crew members - including that they routinely worked more than 12-hour days.