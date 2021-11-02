Cardi B named as 2021 American Music Awards host

Cardi B is set to to host the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards.

In a statement to People, the rapper shared her excitement.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi said in a statement. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!"

Furthermore, the AMAs executive producer too expressed joy over having Cardi B bring in her "infectious energy" to the stage.

"We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host," echoed executive producer Jesse Collins.

"She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!"