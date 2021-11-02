Here's why Penn Badgley does not 'enjoy' playing Joe Goldberg in 'YOU'

American actor Penn Badgley is not a big fan of playing Joe Goldberg in Netflix block-buster series YOU.

"There's a lot I don't enjoy about him," Badgley confessed in 2019 interview with Digital Spy. "To be honest, I don't enjoy nearly everything about him.”

“Joe is this work in progress in dismantling and dissecting the myriad privileges that a young, attractive, white man carries with him," he said in another interview in 2019.

According to Badgley, Joe is 'self-obsessed' and follows unhealthy patterns that make him less worthy of love.

“Joe is not actually looking for true love,” the musician told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “He’s not actually a person who just needs somebody who loves him. He’s a murderer. He’s a sociopath. He’s abusive. He’s delusional. And he’s self-obsessed.”