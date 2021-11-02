 
close
Tuesday November 02, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Here's why Penn Badgley does not 'enjoy' playing Joe Goldberg in 'YOU'

'He’s abusive. He’s delusional. And he’s self-obsessed,' says Penn Badgley

By Web Desk
November 02, 2021
Heres why Penn Badgley does not enjoy playing Joe Goldberg in YOU
Here's why Penn Badgley does not 'enjoy' playing Joe Goldberg in 'YOU'

American actor Penn Badgley is not a big fan of playing Joe Goldberg in Netflix block-buster series YOU.

"There's a lot I don't enjoy about him," Badgley confessed in 2019 interview with Digital Spy. "To be honest, I don't enjoy nearly everything about him.”

“Joe is this work in progress in dismantling and dissecting the myriad privileges that a young, attractive, white man carries with him," he said in another interview in 2019.

According to Badgley, Joe is 'self-obsessed' and follows unhealthy patterns that make him less worthy of love.

“Joe is not actually looking for true love,” the musician told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “He’s not actually a person who just needs somebody who loves him. He’s a murderer. He’s a sociopath. He’s abusive. He’s delusional. And he’s self-obsessed.”