Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot by Alec Baldwin revealed

The heartbreaking final words of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have been revealed by crew members.



The 14 members who were on the set of the film 'Rust' at the time of the unfortunate incident were interviewed by the Los Angeles Times.

Both Hutchins and Baldwin's statements were quoted by the publication. According to the report, a stunned Baldwin exclaimed, "What the [expletive] just happened?" During a rehearsal, a prop gun he thought was loaded with simulated rounds exploded and struck Hutchins in the chest.

As blood spilled out of Hutchins' chest, she stumbled backward and fell into the arms of the set's chief electrician. In the meantime, director Joel Souza, who was reportedly hit by the same round, collapsed.

“No,” the 41-year-old replied. “That was no good. That was no good at all.” Shortly later, she was pronounced dead.

The report also claimed that the film set was "chaotic" and that three "accidental discharges" occurred before the deadly shooting.

Authorities in New Mexico are investigating Hutchins' death and have not ruled out criminal charges.