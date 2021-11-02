Sara Ali khan opens up on Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh’s unhappy marriage

Sara Ali khan, during her interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, reflected on his parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s ‘unhappy’ marriage followed by their divorce.

The actor who is the eldest child of the former couple recalled, “I’ve always had the tendency to mature a bit faster than others my age.”

“And even at the age of 9, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy,” she started explaining the situation.

Talking about the major shift in their lives, the Simmba actor expressed, “And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes,”

“For instance, my mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserves to be.”

Sharing her stance on the situation, the 26-year-old actor continued, “Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes? So no, I don’t think that was difficult at all.”

Khan tied knot with the 2 states actor in 1991 and witnessed the birth of two children, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, parting their ways in a messy divorce in 2004.

The Tanhaji star is now married with the Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor with whom he has a son, Taimur Ali Khan.