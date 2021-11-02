Kim Kardashian sizzles in metallic cowgirl costume for Kendall's Halloween bash

Kim Kardashian, instead of going all the way out for Halloween, kept her celebrations quiet this year amid her and Pete Davidson's dating rumors.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star marked the Halloween with metallic cowgirl costume for Kendell's bash.
Taking to Instagram, the American TV personality shared her pictures in which she can be seen dressed up as a space cowgirl in a grayish silver outfit.
The mother of four wore a metallic bikini top and thing-high boots, paired with full-arm sleeves.
For those unversed, the KKW mogul was recently spotted riding rollercoaster and holding hands with her Saturday Night Live co-star at Knott’s Berry Farm.
The duo was also joined by Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and other friends.
