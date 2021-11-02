 
Bella Hadid looks elegant as she steps out in NYC after unfollowing Zayn Malik

Bella Hadid unfollowed her sister Gigi's sweetheart Zayn Malik after his alleged altercation with Yolanda

By Web Desk
November 02, 2021
Bella Hadid stunned everyone with her chic appearance in a blue and white striped button-down shirt and slacks as she left her apartment in New York City on Sunday afternoon.

The supermodel, who recently unfollowed  her sister's sweetheart Zayn Malik over his alleged altercation  with mom Yolanda Hadid, put her grace on display while heading to a business meeting.

Gigi Hadid's sister toted a black quilted handbag While heading to a business meeting. The Vogue cover girl styled her outfit with a pair of oval sunglasses and sparkly necklace.

Bella Hadid, who is a cofounder and partner of Kin Euphorics, completed her ensemble with a thin black headband on top of her glossy brown tresses.

Over the weekend, Bella was seen hanging out with her art director beau Marc Kalman, who she has been romantically linked to since June.