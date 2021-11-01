Taylor Swift’s giant squirrel costume for Halloween leaves fans awe-struck

The Halloween craze is not slowing down as the celebrities are sharing their stunning pictures for the occasion.



Jumping on the band wagon of cosplay, Taylor Swift turned down the ‘sexy’ costume to adorn a cute oversized squirrel suit.

The Shake it off hit-maker took to her Instagram account to tease a glimpse into her goofy look.

Flaunting her swift outfit selection, the songster posted a couple of clicks from her festive celebrations.

Taylor posed sideways to show off her big puffed tail in one photograph while the charismatic stare in the second one left her fans swooning over the star.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner captioned her lovely snaps, “Can’t talk right now, I’m doin hot squirrel (expletive)”





