Thomas Markle Jr shares revelations of Meghan Markle’s relationship with Trevor Engelson

Thomas Markle Jr recently shed some light on the shocking and ‘unsettling’ aspect of Meghan Markle’s relationship dynamic with her first husband Trevor Engelson.



He made the claim on the show Big Brother VIP, and started off by revealing, “The guy she was was married to the first time, Trevor, have you seen those Saw movies? This guy works for that production company.”

He also went on to say, “That guy just took care of her. She was adored by him.”

“And she just walked all over him and dumped him, that fast. After being married, she sent him the ring in the post - is that cold or what?”

Before concluding he also added, “Harry's next. Harry is on the chopping block next. The only difference between now and then, all the photos prior to that he had a smile on his face, all the ones after he doesn't.”