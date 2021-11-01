Reese Witherspoon thanks Issa Rae for permission to film at Stanford University

Reese Witherspoon complimented Issa Rae, the creator of Insecure, for obtaining permission to film on school premises, and disclosed that Legally Blonde was originally set on the Stanford University campus.
The announcement came after Rae congratulated Standford for amending their lifetime policy on October 24 in a tweet.
"Shout out to @Stanford for breaking their 'no filming' rule for us!" Rae tweeted.
In response, Witherspoon tweeted, "This is major! Fun fact: They would not let us film Legally Blonde there. So we went to Harvard instead."
Stanford has a blanket policy prohibiting the use of its name in commercial films and on campus filming. The policy notes that the institution enacted the restriction to safeguard "the privacy and safety of its students, teachers, and staff" owing to "year-round campus activities."
Even though the 2001 picture was set at Harvard University, the campus sequences for Legally Blonde were shot at the University of Southern California, the University of California, Los Angeles, California Institute of Technology, and Rose City High School, according to The Worldwide Guide to Movie Locations.
