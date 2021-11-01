Billie Eilish wins hearts as she performs fan-favorite song from The Nightmare Before Christmas

Music sensation Billie Eilish wowed fans as she performed a fan-favorite song from The Nightmare Before Christmas alongside its creator Danny Elfman over the weekend.
The Grammy winner took the stage at the Banc of California stadium for the live-to-film concert experience and performed Sally's Song from the movie which came out nearly 30 years ago.
Eilish looked gorgeous in a patchwork dress styled to look just as Sally's did in the 1993 classic. She let her short blonde hair fall to the top of her shoulders.
The 19-year-old songstress wasn't the only star to take the stage in honor of the movie musical. Paul Reubens, who had a small role in the original movie, and 'Weird Al' Yankovic also added their voices to the concert.
