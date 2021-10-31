Zayn Malik fears having to fight Gigi Hadid for Khai's custody

Zayn Malik life is taking a dramatic turn after being charged of harassment and being dropped by his record label.
Following his split from model Gigi Hadid after he allegedly harassed her and her mother Yolanda Hadid, the former One Direction singer is now reportedly worried about losing his daughter Khai.
A source close to the singer told The Sun that he is "deeply concerned" over his family’s future.
The source adds that he is very much wanting to avoid a custody battle with his ex and will reportedly fight "with every ounce of his body" if it comes to that.
"Gigi and he co-parent Khai, but any suggestion he has aggression issues or cannot be trusted to care for her, is something he will fight against with every ounce of his body," the source said.
Zayn Malik is making headlines for allegedly harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid
Experts fear Prince Andrew is the reason the Queen may not get to enjoy any Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Joe Biden has officially ‘refused’ Meghan Markle’s bid for aid maternity leave in shocking move
Prince William warned he is walking a ‘thin line’ with latest pleas on the climate crisis
Kate Middleton was reportedly left to cry alone when Prince William canceled their plans
Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will never be able to’ salvage their British reputation